SANDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville man was killed Monday following a crash in Sandy Creek Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 42-year-old Joseph Kerekes was driving northeast on Scofield Road at about 5:30 p.m. when he lost control on a curve and went off the road, severing a telephone pole and hitting a tree. The pickup he was driving then burst into flames, according to state police.

Kerekes was pronounced dead at the scene.