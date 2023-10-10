GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – A library once operated by the Mahoning County Public Library system is now back open as a nonprofit.

The Greenford Community Library closed during the pandemic and was used as a storage center, but a group of volunteers pushed to get it back open as a nonprofit library.

It offers a catalog of 9,000 books, 600 boxes of which were donated. They also have 10 donated computers for people to use.

They’re open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with programs for seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

President Raquel Scheetz hopes it gets them out of their homes.

“When COVID shut this branch down, they lost a lot of that independence and just five minutes talking to somebody can really brighten their week,” said Scheetz.

The library is run by volunteers.

There will also be activities for children.

They also offer National Honor Society hours for high school students.

A calendar of events as well as how to sign up for a library card can be found on their website and Facebook page.