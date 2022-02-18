PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man received his sentence on child pornography charges.

Thursday, U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan sentenced Alex Rogan-Laird, 26, to 84 months in prison and seven years of probation.

The Greenville man was convicted of distribution and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to information presented to the court, on March 14, 2020, Rogan-Laird distributed videos and still images over the “LiveMe” application depicting the sexual exploitation of young children to an undercover FBI agent working in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The FBI further found Rogan-Laird in possession of thousands of sexually-exploitive videos and images depicting children, on July 15, 2020, at the time a federal search warrant was executed at his home.

Investigators said Rogan-Laird admitted to viewing and distributing child pornography using “LiveMe” and similar software applications.

One of the victims, now an adult, spoke at the sentencing hearing about the continuing psychological harm she endures knowing that individuals like Rogan-Laird continue to view and share the images of her childhood abuse.

Restitution to the victims is mandatory, and Judge Horan scheduled a hearing on restitution for April 6, 2022.