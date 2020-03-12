Greenville man escapes house fire through second-floor window

A news release from the fire department says the lack of "trained able-bodied interior firefighters" hampered operations

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville man escaped from a second-story window after his house caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened at 1:13 a.m. at 16 Morgan St., according to the Greenville Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes of dispatch. Neighboring fire departments also responded to assist.

No injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, a man who lives in the home woke up to the smell of smoke. He couldn’t get down the stairs, so he escaped from a second-story window on to the porch roof, jumping to the ground.

A news release from the fire department says the lack of “trained able-bodied interior firefighters” hampered operations as the two on-duty Greenville firefighters had to operate alone for some time.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to the fire department, there was heavy damage to the first floor of the home, and the second floor and attic also has heavy to moderate damage.