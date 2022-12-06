GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Greenville was convicted on federal drug and weapons charges.

Joshua Peters, 37, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a prior felony conviction.

Prosecutors say Peters was dealing cocaine and fentanyl out of a house in Greenville. The house was searched by the Mercer County Drug Task Force on March 15, 2022, when 34 grams of cocaine, six guns and over $2,500 in cash were found.

A sentencing date was not listed in online court records.