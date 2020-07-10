Live Now
Greenville man charged with assaulting his grandma for washing drugs off plate

Local News

The incident happened at a house on County Line Road.

Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

SANDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Greenville was arrested after police say he assaulted his grandmother.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on June 13 at a house on County Line Road.

Police say 30-year-old Brandon Bickerton was arguing with is his 77-year-old grandmother after she mistook drugs on a plate for sugar and crumbs and washed them off.

Police did not release details of the altercation. They arrested Bickerton several days after the incident on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, arson and strangulation.

Bickerton is scheduled back in court Aug. 25.

