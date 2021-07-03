Greenville celebrates heritage days alongside Independence Day weekend events

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – There are a lot of events happening this weekend for Independence Day. In Greenville, Pennsylvania, people are taking part in Greenville Heritage Days.

Most of the events are in downtown Greenville at Riverside Park.

It is the 14th annual Heritage Days weekend. It always happens on the first weekend of July.

They weren’t able to hold it last year due to the pandemic.

There’s a lot to do all weekend, something for everyone, and events are happening all day.

Starting Saturday morning, there is a kids’ bike parade at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday afternoon is the Super Cruise for all the car fans. They’re projecting 700 to 1,000 people to come out for the car show alone.

There will also be a petting zoo, which is new to the event this year.

For those driving through, be mindful that Main Street will be closed for the event.

More events and times can be found on the Greenville Heritage Day’s website.