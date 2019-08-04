Green Twp. Fireman’s Festival raising money for life-saving device

The LUCAS-CPR device will help first responders with patients having sudden cardiac arrest

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, Green Township held its 74th annual Volunteer Fire Department Fireman’s Festival. This year, the money raised is going to pay for life-saving medical equipment.

LUCAS-CPR is an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps first responders with patients having sudden cardiac arrest.

“We recently acquired one of them and we want to buy another for the ambulance,” Fire Chief Todd Baird said.

He said each of the LUCAS-CPR devices costs a little under $15,000.

Anyone who came out to the festival was treated to food, a hayride, a raffle and different vendors.

This was also the first year for a kid zone. Kids could pie a firefighter in the face and clowns came around to make people laugh.