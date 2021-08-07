Green Township hosts annual Fireman’s Fest

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Green Township Fire Department hosted their 76th annual Fireman’s Fest Saturday night.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

All the money earned helps the fire department buy equipment to better serve their community.

Multiple raffles were held throughout the night for prizes. People could play games like bingo and ring toss. Homemade meals were also served.

“It brings the community together. The neighbors are talking to each other, they’re seeing each other. It helps the community, everybody gets along and it’s a 76 year event,” said Green Fire Chief Todd Baird.

He said he’s thankful for everyone’s help to keep the fire department going every year.