CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree after the holiday? You’re in luck.

The Green Team of Mahoning County is looking to recycle them.

They’re also looking to recycle wrapping paper and greeting cards as well.

The recycled Christmas trees are going towards a good cause.

They will be reused as natural fish habitats at area lakes.

Make sure you remove all decorations from the tree.

Trees are now being dropped off through January 31, 2022.

A list of drop off locations can be here.