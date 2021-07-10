Green Team collects old tires at Mahoning County recycling drive

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Recycling Green Team held a tire recycling drive at the Canfield Fairgrounds Saturday morning.

People could come and drop off old tires between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The first four tires per car were free, then each additional tire was $2 to drop off. Semi tires were $10 each.

It was done to help Mahoning County residents properly recycle and dispose of old tires.

When tires are illegally dumped or improperly stored, it can be a threat to public health and safety. It can also be bad for the environment.

“We collect thousands of pounds of tires every single year that we do this, so absolutely. If not, these tires would be littered across Mahoning County,” said Lou Vega, director of Mahoning County Salt Waste Management District.

If you missed the tire collection, this is only one of several they will be holding for Mahoning County residents. To learn about other collections, visit mahoningcountyoh.gov.