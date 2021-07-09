Green, red, blue — customers enjoy all kinds of blueberries at North Jackson farm

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Blueberry season is upon us, and a family-owned farm out in North Jackson has seen some good crop this year.

Ellsworth Berry Farm has been around for 44 years. They are family-owned and operated.

They have “you pick” and ready to pick up options available.

One of the owners, Anna Munholand, says people enjoy the berries even when they’re not ripe.

“It will fall off in your hand basically, and variably you’ll get — in this kind of season where we have a lot of cloud cover — you’ll get berries that aren’t quite ripe. A lot of people eat them green. They taste like sweet tarts. Some people come in and they pick a variety. They pick green, red and blue, and they want them that way,” Munholand said.

You can find the farm off Gault Road in North Jackson.