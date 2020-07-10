Greek Summerfest in downtown Youngstown relying on online orders for takeout this year

1  of  2
This year, church volunteers are going high-tech, due to COVID-19 concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This was supposed to be the Summer Festival of the Arts weekend in and around Youngstown State. Summer Festival isn’t happening this year, but St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church’s Summerfest is still on.

This year, church volunteers are going high-tech, due to COVID-19 concerns. Rather than canceling the event, organizers are keeping it going by offering traditional Greek food for takeout only through orders on the church website.

“There’s a link that goes right to the Greek to-go menu. You can order online and pay through PayPal. It’ll print you out your receipt and then we also print out what your order is,” Brett Roberts said.

Volunteers start making pastries and other goodies for the festival in January and freeze them.

The event runs until 7 p.m. Friday and then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

