Greek Fest in Warren is back after pandemic and expecting large crowd this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual St. Demetrios Greek Fest in Warren is happening this weekend, and the fun has already begun.

This is the 54th year for the festival, located at the church at 429 High St. NE.

There will be food, rides and entertainment.

Organizers said they’re expecting a large crowd with people wanting to get out of the house.

“Last year, we missed out. There was nobody. We couldn’t have it due to the pandemic. So this year, we’re just happy to be back and helping the community, too,” Louie Vardavas said.

Friday is the third day for the festival, which runs through Sunday. So far, the festival has been very busy — and there’s still time to go if you haven’t yet.

Stop by between 4 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.