Great deal on your cable could be a scam

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a new scam that is happening involving cable service deals.

BBB’s Scam Tracker is getting reports of scammers impersonating cable company representatives. They claim to offer a great deal on service, but it’s really a way to trick customers into shelling out hundreds of dollars for nothing.

The scammers are getting very convincing, even down to using the same hold music as big-name companies and their caller menu. The “representatives” seem very professional and usually offer a special promotion where you have to pay upfront to receive a monthly discounted rate.

The way they want to be paid is a red flag. Instead of using the payment information from your cable company, they will ask you to purchase prepaid debit cards to make the up-front payment.

How to Avoid the Cable Impersonator Con