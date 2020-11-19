Great American Smokeout celebrates 45 years of progress as it looks toward the future

"There's no doubt we've made progress in reducing smoking rates, but there's still a big hurdle for us to get over"

(WKBN) – The American Cancer Society hopes today is the day you smoke your last cigarette. Quitting is not easy, but it’s an important decision to make. On Thursday, the society was celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Great American Smokeout.

Thirty-two million American adults still smoke cigarettes. The rates of smoking have dropped from 42% in 1965 to 13.7% last year.

“There’s no doubt we’ve made progress in reducing smoking rates, but there’s still a big hurdle for us to get over especially in Ohio where we have a smoking rate that’s about 50% higher than the national average,” said Bryan Hannon, Ohio government relations director.

About 20% use tobacco products in Ohio, which is one of the highest smoking rates in the country. The American Cancer Society would like to see more urgent action from policymakers.

“That’s raise the price of tobacco products, which is a proven method to help people quit. Let’s invest more in prevention and tobacco cessation programs that are proven to help people kick the addiction,” Hannon said.

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in America, and almost a third of the fatalities are caused by tobacco use.

The first step to quitting could be just stopping smoking for 24 hours, which is what the Great American Smokeout encourages.

COVID-19 has taken up a big portion of the health conversation, but cancer remains, and the American Cancer Society wants us to realize our physical health is a foundation to our quality of life.

“That work will not stop any time soon especially as we’re seeing new products like e-cigarettes come onto market and addict young people. So our work must carry on,” Hannon said.

Sharon Regional Medical Center is offering nicotine replacement therapy to patients who ask for the next three months.

If you’d like help to quit smoking, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Visit cancer.org/smokeout or call 1-800-227-2345 to learn more.