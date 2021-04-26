Grease fire could cost Salem restaurant tens of thousands of dollars in damages

The fire spread to other parts of the building, with some flames impacting the second floor

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a fire in a Salem restaurant over the weekend.

Mike’s Penn Avenue Grille caught fire just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It started as a grease fire in the kitchen then spread to other parts of the building, with some flames impacting the second floor.

One estimate calculated about $70,000 in damages, but it could be more.

“That’s just estimated. There might be more depending on how much food and supply is lost that we can’t account for at this time,” said Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason.

Chief Mason says if you ever have a grease fire, cover it or use a fire extinguisher, never use water.