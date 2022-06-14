BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The victim of a hit and run talked to First News about her frightening experience. She was on her bike when police say a vehicle hit her.

“I’m just grateful to be alive. I’m, like, I’m not even angry at this point because I could be dead,” said Rachel Lewis.

Tonight, investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the driver involved. It happened over the weekend on Sheban Drive near West Newport in Boardman.

Lewis still bears the bruises on her legs and road rash on her shoulder.

“It just happened so quickly. I can’t even,” she said.

Lewis and her boyfriend Jim Habuda went for a bike ride Saturday evening, taking their granddaughter in a buggy. As they were peddling down Sheban Drive and about to turn into Mill Creek Park, a car hit her, knocking her to the pavement, but never stopped.

“There was a motorcycle there so I had to make a wider turn instead of just turning abruptly, and I went to go turn and a car was just there,” Lewis said.

Habuda was trailing Lewis, pulling their granddaughter with his bike.

“I hear an engine racing right next to me. It surprised me. I looked to my left and it’s this black car passing me up. It’s completely over the double yellow line,” Habuda said.

The couple believes the car pulled out of Milltrace just up the street, turned right at Sheban and followed them up the road.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught images of the car, thought to be a black Audi Sedan, just seconds before Lewis was hit.

“Luckily, a lot of pedestrians stopped and were helpful,” Lewis said.

Another motorist tried to follow the car but couldn’t get the license plate. The couple is hoping other witnesses will come forward and give police enough information to make an arrest.

“I would like some justice,” Lewis said.

“The person has no concern for human life,” Habuda said.

Although she’s still sore, Lewis didn’t suffer any serious injuries despite not wearing her bike helmet. Still, she has no plans to stop riding.

“That’s just not who I am,” she said.

But she admits she will be more cautious in the future and remember her helmet.

In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call the Boardman Police Department.