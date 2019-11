The school says it will be able to host more activities after it's installed

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A new turf field is coming to Mineral Ridge High School.

It will replace the grass field inside Joe Lane Stadium and is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2020.

They’re asking the public to donate online at the Weathersfield Local Schools’ website.