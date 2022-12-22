SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon businesses can get help with their websites and security.

Two grant programs that begin Dec. 22 will provide websites for businesses that don’t have them and funding for security to purchase security technology.

Up to 25 grants are available through the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Funds for the website grant are for small businesses with less than 500 employees for most categories. There are also criteria for the security grant as well.

More information and grant applications can be found on the city’s website under Community Development and Public Notices.