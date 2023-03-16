NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Money is coming to Lawrence County to help fund a couple of recreation projects there and other projects.

New Castle is getting $100,000 to help construct a splash pad and ice rink at East Washington Street and Apple Way in the center of downtown.

Bessemer Borough is getting $75,000 for a new utility truck and Shenango Township plans to buy a new leaf collector with its $50,000 grant.

The grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority under its Local Share Account Program.