YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dedicated sensory space is going in at the Boardman branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The library system received a $50,000 grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to create the designated space as well as provide programming for the special needs community across Mahoning County.

The sensory space in Boardman will include “approachable” play materials that users can see, touch and explore to help regulate their bodies through calming sensory experiences, according to a news release from the library system.

The space can also be used for other programming, such as story time, and can be reserved by patrons.

Work on the space will begin in the next few weeks and will be done by summer 2023.

Additional sensory programming and services are planned at other branches.