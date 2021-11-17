Grant will address railroad work in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A state grant will help to make a railway safer in Columbiana County.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant for $130,000 to Youngstown and Southeastern Railroad (YSRR) to stabilize a railroad embankment in Rogers.

Over the past several years, the Little Bull Creek that runs adjacent to the railroad has changed course. The new channel stream was directly against the YSRR embankment and began to erode the embankment.

Work was done by the previous owner to prevent the erosion by putting concert blocks against the embankment and partially in the stream’s channel, but the US Army Corps of Engineers became aware of the activity, which is considered an unauthorized fill in a regulated waterway and a violation of the Clean Water Act, and the blocks were removed.

Now, a long-term solution will be made possible with the grant and stabilization of the embankment.