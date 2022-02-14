WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local community revitalization program received a large grant recently that will members continue their work.



The Raymond John Wean Foundation gave Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation $500,000.

Executive director Ian Beniston says the foundation has been one of their biggest supports since YNDC started.

The grant will allow YNDC to continue its home renovations and community engagement work, much like what was done in the Boulevard Park and Handel’s neighborhoods.

“That really allowed us to do everything that we do here at YNDC, which includes our basic neighborhood stabilization and cleanup work, all of our housing programs as well as neighborhood organizing and engagement,”

YNDC and the Wean Foundation are also accepting applications for its Neighborhood Success program to identify issues within neighborhoods. Applications are available online. The deadline is Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.