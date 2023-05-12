(WKBN) — Several locations in The Valley are set to receive a combined total of $242,269.70 as part of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program.

A total of 139 Ohio organizations based in 35 counties are receiving grants, including the following in the WKBN First News coverage area:

Henry H Stambaugh Auditorium Association: $180,940,

Warren Community Amphitheater Foundation: $47,686.70,

Stage Left Players Inc: $13,643

A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.

The grant program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly as part of a bill sponsored by Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester) which was later merged into House Bill 45. A total of $50 million is available through the program, with a second round of funding to be announced in the coming weeks.

More than 400 organizations applied for the grant.

Funding can be used to help pay for employee compensation, employee recruitment, rehiring and training expenses, rent or mortgage payments and operating costs.