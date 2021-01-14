Grant money will go toward improving infrastructure throughout Lordstown

The money will go toward developing a Smart Transit Corridor and expanding broadband internet

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Infrastructure improvements could be coming to Lordstown.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments has received $2.5 million in grant money for infrastructure improvements, which will go toward developing a Lordstown Smart Transit Corridor. It will also be invested in electric vehicle charging technology.

Broadband internet expansion is also at the top of the priority list.

“What’s really been brought to the attention, the forefront through this pandemic is the areas that can’t afford broadband. Children having to learn from home and not being able to get online because they can’t afford the internet. They can’t afford a computer to be able to go to school that way,” said Jim Kinnick, with the Eastgate Council of Governments. “Telehealth — being able to see a doctor online is very important, especially in a pandemic.”

Right now, Eastgate is in the middle of a study on the broadband coverage in Trumbull, Mahoning and Ashtabula counties that should be finished in June.

They will use that information to help better broadband coverage in areas that either have no coverage or have very slow internet.