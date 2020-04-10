Grant helps Struthers Municipal Court move to remote, paperless future

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Municipal Court will soon have an easier time conducting court business during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a grant awarded by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The technology grant includes a conversion to electronic filings, paperless features, a laptop and a scanner.

The grant will improve remote public access to the Struthers Municipal Court, as well as enable more remote from home capabilities, expedite processing of documents and move the court to paperless operations.

Those at the Struthers Municipal Court said they want to thank the Ohio Supreme Court for this opportunity and they look forward to making these changes.