Grant helps Mercer County creators make their own products, small businesses

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Grant money is helping creators in Mercer County get the chance to make their dreams become a reality by making their own products.

The Fab Lab has officially opened at the Laurel Technical Institute in Sharon.

It is a part of a collaboration between the Institute, Whole Life Services and the Shenango Chamber of Commerce.

Whole Life Services received a grant worth over $100,000, which was used to purchase 3D printers, direct to garment printer and large vinyl printer.

The idea is to give the chance to more people to make their dreams a reality.

“People can take their ideas, turn them into reality and even make their own small business out of it. We have great commercial equipment and technology here that is really top of the line,” said Doug Decker, executive VP at Laurel Technical Institute.

“I would like to see the people I serve with intellectual disabilities be able to interact with the community, maybe partner with some of them on some projects, start a little entrepreneurship of their own,” said Cindy Vogan, CEO of Whole Life Services.

To learn more about the Fab Lab, like upcoming classes on how to use the machines and to book the space, visit the Fab Lab website.