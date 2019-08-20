Grant helping YNDC renovate 20 occupied homes in Youngstown

Bradley Young said without the program, he would have never been able to afford renovations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly two dozen residents in Youngstown are getting help this summer remodeling their homes, thanks to a new federal grant.

Leaders with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation are kicking off a program to rehabilitate 20 owner-occupied homes in the city.

YNDC recently received a $750,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

One of the first to get help through this program is Bradley Young, who lives on the east side.

“It gets rundown through the years, especially low-income people. They’re willing to step in and help, otherwise, I would have never been able to do these things myself,” Young said. “The roof alone cost a great deal of money.”

To qualify for the grant, YNDC took applications from homeowners and then specifically identified which would receive help.

All of the homes will get new roofs. Many will have new windows, heating systems and new paint or siding.