NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A project to renovate and restore the historic Newton Falls Community Center got a boost from the Jeffris Family Foundation.

The foundation presented a $24,575 matching grant to Heritage Accord, the non-profit organization working to restore the Community Center. The grant will be used to cover the cost of the Historical Structure Report, which is needed before renovating the center.

The report will provide details on the renovations needed and general cost estimates of those renovations.

Perspectus Architecture has been selected to complete the report.

According to Connie Smith Talcott, president of Heritage Accord, the grant, along with help from the community and other local organizations, has given them enough funding to meet its initial 50 percent match.

The Newton Falls Community Center at 52 E. Quarry St. is owned by the Village of Newton Falls and leased to Heritage Accord. It was originally dedicated in 1942 as a United Services Organization (USO) facility.

The goal of this project is to restore the building and reopen it to the public.

Heritage Accord will soon be announcing plans for a program this fall to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the dedication of the Community Center.

Donations to the project may be made to Heritage Accord, P.O. Box 82, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444.