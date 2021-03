KOI Drag Racing is scheduled for July 14

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Drag racing is returning to the Trumbull County Fair this year.

Eliminations will happen at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 4 p.m.

There is a $20 entry fee for diesel, and a $10 entry fee for all other classes.

For more information go to koidragracing.com