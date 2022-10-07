YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at St. Christine school got to spend the day with their grandparents. They held a special Mass, ate donuts, and did arts and crafts.

More than 300 grandparents came out.

This is the first time the event’s returned to normal since the pandemic. Organizers and teachers say the COVID-19 pandemic changed many kids’ relationships with their grandmas and grandpas.

“Throughout COVID, a lot of them didn’t have those opportunities to be with their grandparents, and it’s just really nice to reconnect with them and share in those special times,’ said Jennifer DiLisio.

The school plans to continue this long-standing tradition in the coming years.