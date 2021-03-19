Grandmother charged after toddler found wandering alone at Boardman hotel

Police said a child under her care had also ingested cough medicine and had to be transported to the hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after finding her young grandchild alone at the Red Roof Inn in Boardman.

Police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Tiffany South in response to reports of a toddler found wandering alone inside the hotel at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. According to a police report, the child looked to be two years old.

An employee told police that she was familiar with the child and knew what room she was staying in. Police went to the room and spoke with the child’s grandmother, Keyatta Riley.

Riley, who realized that the child was missing, told police that she did not know where her daughter, the child’s mother, was. Later, police spoke with Riley’s daughter in the lobby, who had gone to visit a friend in another room, according to the report.

During the investigation, police found an empty bottle of Robitussin inside Riley’s room. According to the report, police determined one of the children had ingested an unknown amount of it. The Boardman Fire Department and an ambulance were called to the hotel.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Akron Children’s Hospital. Children Services took custody of the other children.

After she was handcuffed and put in the back of the cruiser, Riley began screaming and kicking the rear passenger side door, which caused damage to the top of the door, the report said. Police also determined that she had damaged the seal enough that the door would not close completely.

Riley was transported to the Mahoning County Jail on endangering children and vandalism charges.