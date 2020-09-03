Grandchildren honor life of longtime Indians fan from Niles with a seat in the stands

Carmen Roberts Sr. passed away in May at 97 years old

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports fans around the world all agree they can’t wait to get back to watching their favorite teams in-person, but some teams have filled their stands with cut-outs until it’s safe to return.

For a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan from Niles, his grandchildren wanted to honor him in a special way. Even though he passed away, he’ll still get to watch his team from the stands.

Carmen Roberts Sr. passed away in May at 97 years old.

“My sister and I really wanted to honor his life and his legacy and he was a huge Indians fan,” said grandson Carmen Roberts III.

In August, the Indians announced they would be putting face cut-outs in the stadium seats for the season. Thousands sent in the $100 contribution and hoped to get picked, including Carmen’s grandkids.

“We sent in a good picture and just hoped for the best,” Roberts III said.

Last week, they got special news.

“Not only did he get picked, he’s in left field, section 172, front row. Basically, so anytime there’s a foul ball or a home run, hopefully out to left field, we’re going to try to catch him on TV,” Roberts III said.

Carmen’s family couldn’t believe it. It was a perfect way to honor their beloved grandfather.

“I know grandpa would’ve been just as shocked and humbled,” Roberts III said. “I know that he would get such a kick out of this.”

Roberts Sr. will now get to sit at every game this season, watching his favorite team.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to do something like this for him and to do it in such a way that was so meaningful to him. He’s always been an Indians fan through the best games and the worst games,” Roberts III said.

For Roberts III, he knows his grandpa is looking down with a huge smile on his face, knowing his family put him in his favorite spot – Progressive Field.

“It’s such a great way for him to be able to see one more game, let alone his picture is going to be there the rest of the season so it’s just incredible,” he said. “I know he would be honored to be representing Niles in Cleveland. We all know he was one of the most special people in our lives.

