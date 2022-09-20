NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The grand opening of the historic site of the Warner Brothers’ first theater at the Riverplex in New Castle is set.

An event is planned for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the atrium at The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum.

Special guest Cass Warner, the granddaughter of Henry Warner, will be there.

The event will feature a ribbon cutting, entertainment, refreshments and museum tours with historic films viewed in the Cascade and Bijou Theaters inside the museum.

The event is free.

This event will kick off Warner Brothers Studios’ 100th anniversary of the founding of Warner Brothers Pictures on April 4, 2023.