Grand marshal selected for Canfield parade

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The grand marshal has been selected for the Canfield Fourth of July parade.

The committee announced Thursday that longtime resident Mark Graham will lead the festivities.

Graham has lived in Canfield for over 44 years, moving to Canfield in 1977.

He is executive vice president at Farmers National Bank.

Graham has lent his financial expertise to many fund-raising committees over the years, from school to church to city-sponsored projects.

He has even served as the parade chair for the 4th of July Committee, so he’s well aware of all of the preparation for the annual festivities.

Graham will be joined in the Grand Marshal car with his wife, Diane, and three of their six

grandchildren.

Canfield celebrates Independence Day with the annual 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 5.

The day kicks off the Kids Race around the Green at 8:15 a.m., followed by the Firecracker 4 Mile

Run at 8:30.

Register online with Second Sole or beginning before the race at 7:30 a.m. in

front of Township Hall.