Grand jury will hear case of attorney accused of smuggling drugs into private prison in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury will now consider the case against a Richmond Heights attorney accused of smuggling drugs into the private prison in Youngstown.

A third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility against Jazmine Greer, 40, was bound over by Judge Carla Baldwin after a preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court.

Greer is free on bond after she was arrested Nov. 2 at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road.

Reports said Greer was at the prison to see an inmate, but staff there called police after they found some discolored pages in some documents she was carrying and a “splatter pattern” on the paper.

A test found traces of a cannabinoid on the paper, reports said.

Greer spent one night in the county jail before she posted bond after her arraignment.