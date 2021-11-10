Grand jury to hear Youngstown shooting case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Danny Duley, 45, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of felonious assault for the shooting of a woman just before 7 p.m at a home on the West Side.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend last week waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear a charge of felonious assault against Danny Duley, 45, after Judge Carla Baldwin bound the case over.


Duley has been in the county jail since he was arrested just the Nov. 2 shooting at his home in the 1800 block of South Schenley Avenue after his girlfriend was shot in the face.

Police said the shooting just before 7 p.m. was the result of an argument.

Duley left the home before police arrived but came back and turned himself into police. Reports said police also found a 9mm handgun in the car Duley came back in.

Police recovered a 9mm shell casing at the crime scene.

Judge Baldwin continued Duley’s $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com