Grand jury to hear cases against Youngstown shooting suspects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Suspects in two separate cases will have their cases heard by a grand jury after they waived their preliminary hearings today in municipal court.

V’Aira Vaughn-Lewis, 26, waived her hearing on a charge of felonious assault before Magistrate Meghan Brundege for an Oct. 31 shooting that injured a man on Interstate 680.

Police were called about 3:50 a.m. to northbound Interstate 680 near the Belle Vista exit for a report of a shooting and when they arrived they found Vaughn-Lewis giving first aid to a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Police have not given a motive for the shooting.

She was later charged with felonious assault and managed to post $25,000 bond after she was arraigned in municipal court. Magistrate Brundege continued her bond.

Also waiving his hearing before Magistrate Brundege on a charge of felonious assault for a Sept. 15 shooting that injured a juvenile was Jan Fontanez, 25.

Police said Fontanez shot the juvenile, who came to his house in the 3000 block of Hillman Street, after the juvenile was involved in a fight at school with the son of Fontanez’s girlfriend. Police said the juvenile was shot on the sidewalk.

A warrant was not issued for Fontanez until Oct. 27, He was not taken into custody until Nov. 15. His bond of $20,000 was continued by Magistrate Brundege.

Both victims were also present. The man Vaughn-Lewis is accused of shooting has an arm in a sling while the juvenile who Fontanez is accused of shooting was in a wheelchair with a leg wound.