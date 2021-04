Caitlyn Collier was charged with multiple offenses, including assault on a police officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against the woman accused of kicking a police officer during a traffic stop last week in Liberty is heading to the Trumbull County grand jury.

Caitlyn Collier waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court.

Collier was charged with multiple offenses, including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Police say she also had a warrant for her arrest on a probation violation.