LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a man accused of running from police after he crashed his SUV and jumped in a creek will be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Timothy Bowers, 36, of Youngstown, is charged with failure to control, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

The charges follow an incident last month when officers came upon an SUV off the side of Logangate Road in Liberty Township.

A court date has not yet been set.

Bowers is scheduled for sentencing June 22 in connection to another case in Trumbull County Court. In that case, he is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a peace officer. The charge stems from an October 2022 incident.