Grand jury to get case of man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend

The man was warned several times to be quiet after the judge denied a motion to increase his bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dwaylin Jenkins almost talked himself back into jail Monday.

Free on $25,000 bond after being arrested Aug. 7 for shooting at his ex-girlfriend in her West Side home, Jenkins was not pleased after his felonious assault case was bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after a preliminary hearing in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin.

Judge Baldwin warned Jenkins several times to be quiet after she denied a motion to increase his bond. She got Jenkins calmed down and he went to leave when he muttered something underneath his breath that Judge Baldwin could hear.

She had Jenkins bought back and warned him that if he could not keep quiet, he could talk all he wanted to at the jail. Jenkins left in silence.

Jenkins was arrested Aug. 7 after his ex-girlfriend said he came to her North Evanston Avenue home to get some property and he shot at her with a 9mm handgun.

The woman grabbed an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to defend herself. The two exchanged several shots before Jenkins, who was grazed in the head by a bullet, ran out the door. He was arrested by police outside.

The woman testified Jenkins had called her phone over 20 times while she was working before she allowed him to go to the home. She left work and met him there, she testified.

“It was total chaos,” the women testified.

They argued and when Jenkins grabbed a gun, she ran to her bedroom and grabbed the rifle, she testified.

The two fired several shots with three children in the home, but the children were not injured.

The woman also testified that despite a no-contact order, Jenkins called her when he bonded out and drove by her parents’ house while she was there. Because of that, Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr asked that Jenkins’ bond be increased by $10,000.

Judge Baldwin denied the request but warned Jenkins to stay away from the woman or else he would be back in jail. That is when Jenkins began to become talkative.

Jenkins said he was upset because he didn’t get to tell his side of the story, but Judge Baldwin told him he will get his chance in Common Pleas Court should a grand jury indict him.

