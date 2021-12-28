WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned a murder indictment against a Warren man.

Cedrick Patterson, 40, is facing a charge of murder with a gun specification in the Dec. 1 shooting death of Bernard Owens.

Owens was killed inside the Riverview apartments on Tod Avenue. Police were initially called to the apartment complex for a possible assault on the fourth floor.

In addition to the murder charge, Patterson is facing charges of tampering with evidence, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.