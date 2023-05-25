YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment against a man accused of killing another man in Youngstown.

Elijah May, 18, was indicted on murder charges; felonious assault; aggravated assault; voluntary manslaughter; involuntary manslaughter; three counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone; all with firearm specifications.

He is also charged with having weapons while under disability, violating a protection order and criminal damaging or endangering children.

May is accused in the shooting death of Ray’mon Sims, 22, who was shot and killed last month on the North Side.

Police said Sims was the driver of a car that was shot at on Tod Lane and drove five blocks to Alameda Avenue before crashing into a house.

Sims then got out of the car and ran to a yard on Crandall Avenue where he collapsed and was found by police and paramedics. He died a short time later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

May was arrested several hours later.