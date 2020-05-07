Grand jury issues indictment in Boardman shooting death

The defendant has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest in February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Wednesday indicted a man on several charges in a February shooting death in Boardman.

Emmanuel Boyd, 19, was charged with involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property and falsification.

Boyd has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest in the Feb. 13 shooting death of Kane Wiesensee. Wiesensee was shot to death inside Boyd’s home on West Boulevard.

At first, Boyd told police he and Wiesensee were walking down a street when someone in a passing car shot at them.

However, the victim’s girlfriend later told investigators that Boyd was playing with a gun when it went off. The bullet hit Wiesensee and killed him.

Boyd is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 felony conviction in county juvenile court.

The indictment also charges Boyd with breaking into a home Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 and stealing a 9mm handgun, although the indictment does not say if that was the gun used to kill Wiesensee.

Boyd is also charged with lying to police for his original story about how Wiesensee.

It is unclear when Boyd will be arraigned. The grand jury met Wednesday for the first time in several weeks because of precautions taken across the county and state because of the COVID-19 crisis. The grand jury is expected to meet again next week.