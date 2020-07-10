Grand jury indicts Youngstown man on charges he choked baby, child’s mom

Jason Harmon has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his April 28 arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was arrested in April on charges that he choked his child and the child’s mother was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Jason Harmon, 29, was indicted on a second-degree felony count of felonious assault, second- and third-degree felony counts of child endangering and three counts of third-degree felony domestic violence.

Harmon has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his April 28 arrest.

Reports said police were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where a woman being treated. She said she was choked by Harmon until she lost consciousness at their Manhattan Avenue home.

Harmon also choked the couple’s son, reports said. When the woman woke up, she told Harmon she had to go to work, so she drove Harmon to a South Side home then drove herself and the child to the hospital.

The child was driven to Akron Children’s Hospital and examined there. The mother had marks on her face and neck and the child had marks on his face, reports said.

Harmon received probation for a 2015 misdemeanor domestic violence conviction but ended up serving the entire six-month sentence after violating his probation.