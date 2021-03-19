Grand jury indicts Youngstown man charged with threatening cop, girlfriend

Reports said the defendant told his girlfriend he was sorry he didn't kill her a previous time when he choked her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a North Side man for threatening his girlfriend and a city police officer.

Thomas Lepo, 29, of Fairgreen Avenue, was indicted on felony charges of assault and intimidation and misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

Lepo has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest Feb. 19. He is expected to be arraigned March 30 in common pleas court.

Reports said police were called about 11:25 p.m. Feb. 19 to Lepo’s home for a fight. When they arrived, Lepo’s girlfriend told officers she was fighting with Lepo after she found a bottle of alcohol on the couch.

As Lepo argued with her, reports said he told her, “I wish I would’ve killed you before,” referring to an earlier incident when he choked her, reports said.

The girlfriend locked herself in a room before police got there, and Lepo pounded on the door and put a hole in it, reports said.

Lepo was outside while officers were inside questioning his girlfriend and he tried to get inside twice despite being told to stay where he was, reports said.

When police tried to take Lepo into custody, reports said he threatened to kill one of them and kicked another officer, reports said.