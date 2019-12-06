Grand jury indicts Youngstown man accused of forcing way into home, tying up homeowner

The victim triggered a medical alert to summon police to his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury this week indicted a man, accused of forcing his way into a home on Youngstown’s east side at knifepoint, tying up the homeowner and ransacking his house.

Edwin Moore, 26, of Youngstown, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. He is presently in the county jail.

Moore is one of two men wanted for the September 19 break-in of a home in the 2600 block of Cornwall Avenue.

Reports said the 65-year-old homeowner told police that he had just returned from the bank when he heard a knock on his door. When he went to answer, the man at the door pulled a knife and forced his way inside, then a second man also came in.

The men tied the victim up, then ransacked his house, reports said. They repeatedly demanded money, but the homeowner told them that he had none.

The victim triggered a medical alarm, which in turn, alerted police.

The two men left with $400 the victim had just taken out of the bank and another $20 that was in his wallet.

Moore has been in jail since he was arrested on November 8.

Detectives did not return messages asking if the second suspect has been charged or is in custody.