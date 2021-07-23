Grand jury indicts suspect in triple shooting where Chaney student was shot in neck

Shawta Hasley Arrested on a traffic stop and is also a suspect in a triple shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a triple shooting that injured three people was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on three counts of attempted murder.

Shawta Hasley, 26, of Willis Avenue, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The attempted murder and felonious assault charges carry firearm specifications of three years and five years for being involved in a drive-by shooting.

The grand jury refused to indict a second suspect, Toni Davis.

Hasley is charged in the May 7 shooting in the 100 block of Willis Avenue that injured three people including 17-year-old Christa Harrison, a Chaney High School student, who was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Harrison was paralyzed and had to be transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

Police said the shooting was the result of a feud between high school students and that Harrison had nothing to do with the feud.

Hasley was arrested May 11 after city police pulled over a car he was driving for an improper turn in a parking lot in the 3300 block of South Avenue. Officers ran a records check on him and discovered the warrants for the shooting and he was taken into custody.

