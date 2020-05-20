Grand jury indicts Sebring men on methamphetamine trafficking charges

Both men were arrested after police served separate search warrants at their homes in February

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Tuesday indicted two Sebring men in separate drug trafficking cases.

Shane Trainer, 34, of East Indiana Avenue, was indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of being in possession of a firearm, aggravated possession of drugs, cultivation of marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Korie Ball, 29, of East 13th Street, was indicted in three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Both defendants also face forfeiture specifications.

The grand jury report was not released until Wednesday.

Both men were arrested after police served separate search warrants at their homes in February.

Both men are accused of selling methamphetamine. Trainer faces the separate marijuana cultivation count.

Prosecutors are seeking to seize $12,194 from Trainer and $715 from Bell.

Trainer is also accused of having a .45-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a 9mm Uzi.

Trainer is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2009 felony cocaine conviction.

Both men were in the county jail after the warrants but have since been released.